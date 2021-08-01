Own a piece of history with this 16-bedroom country house in birthplace of Scottish Formula One world champion

A category B listed building with large unique octagonal dining room, it incorporates cape Dutch architecture, curvilinear gables and two-arch 'stoep', and although in need of a complete overhaul and extensive modernisation, it offers an excellent opportunity for investment and development for the right person.

At present the property comprises, on the ground floor, seven entrances with two hallways, six reception rooms, ballroom, dining hall with vaulted ceilings, octagonal dining room, two kitchens, breakfast room, laundry room, two utility rooms, three WCs, and multiple storage cupboards.

Three staircases provide access to the first floor which has 16 double bedrooms, two en-suites, shower room, four bathrooms, four WCs, and even more storage cupboards.

Externally there are five outbuildings within the grounds along with a double garage and the ability to park 30 plus cars.

The village of Kilmany itself is notable for being the birthplace of world champion F1 racing driver Jim Clark and a statue of him stands in the village, unveiled by Sir Jackie Stewart in 1997.

On the market with Purplebricks for offers over £900,000, more details can be found HERE.

