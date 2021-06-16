The planning application for the proposed luxury care home development on Habour Way in Dalgety Bay was recently validated by Fife Council (Image credit: CCG)

The proposed development of a high quality care home at 1 Harbour Way in Dalgety Bay has been put forward by Morrison Community Care (Dalgety Bay) Propco Limited – a subsidiary of Morrison Community Care (CCG) Holdco Limited and Scape Homes SD Ltd.

Details in the planning application lodged with Fife Council reveal that the site would see a 68 suite care home built with covid-19 safety in mind, on-site parking and green space to rise to the demand for advanced, quality care housing for the region’s ageing population.

According to the design statement included with the application, the project would create permanent jobs for care staff with full time and part time roles on offer.

The Dalgety Bay care home development would also boast a hair salon, cinema champagne bar, private gardens and 24/7 nursing services delivered by experienced and highly-trained staff.

Paul Sokhi, Managing Director of Morrison Community Care Group, said: “Both Morrison Community Care and CCG have already worked together for half a decade having successfully created two luxury care homes with a further two presently under construction.

"With an ageing population and people living longer, there is a growing demand for modern luxury accommodation, with strong infection control design, for older people in Scotland.

"Thus, it is very exciting to be involved at Dalgety Bay where we will aim to make a positive, long-term contribution by delivering sector-leading standards of health and care provision.”

Matt Heaney, Senior Architect with Holmes Miller added: “Dalgety Bay Luxury Suites represents the next phase of design development with Morrison Community Care and CCG’s building technology to establish a state-of-the-art care home suitable for the post-covid era.

"The life of the residents has been uppermost in our considerations from the creation of small, self-contained, community groups within the wider home to generous and attractive communal areas with access to external balcony space for each community group.

"The development of the Harbour Way site creates a vital, modern care facility and a welcoming corner landmark, to this important access to the Dalgety Bay settlement.”

