Property: Five bedroom home set on three acres of land with paddock, stables, kennels and hen enclosure

Sands House, between Culross and Kincardine, offers a unique opportunity for relaxed country living.

The property offers flexible accommodation including two lounge areas, dining room, kitchen/diner and utility room as well as a family bathroom and five bedrooms, one with ensuite.

While outside, there is a one-acre paddock, gardens, stables, field shelter, kennels, a large hen enclosure and a forest area.

The house has panoramic distant views over open fields and forests.

There is also a self-contained lodge with ensuite shower room, kitchen, private garden and hot tub on the land, which would be ideal as a rental holiday home for additional income; a home office or as an appealing area to accommodate visitors.

Sands House has a home report value of £565,000 but it is currently on the market with Northwood for offers over £549,950.

For more information click here.

1 . Sands House The property is currently on the market with Northwood. Photo: Northwood Photo Sales

3 . Sands House The lounge with doors out to the garden. Photo: Northwood Photo Sales