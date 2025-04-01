£1m home in St Andrews conservation area is up for sale
The three-bedroom property at 119 Vine Cottage South Street is on the market via Thorntons.
Peter Ryder, managing director, said: “Properties of this size and décor simply do not come onto the market very often. The location itself is a major attraction but combined with the high-quality decoration and spacious garden space - we have already had international enquiries for the home.”
Set in a conservation area, the property features expansive living spaces, including two reception areas, a breakfasting kitchen, and a ground floor principal bedroom with large ensuite The property is designed for both comfort and luxury, boasting high-quality finishes throughout.
Set in a quiet yet central location, the property is within walking distance of local amenities across the historic town. Professionally landscaped gardens surround the property, creating a serene outdoor retreat, while convenient on-street parking is available nearby.
