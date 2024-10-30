Recently reduced guest house for sale in Fife

Bruce & Co are thrilled to present to the market the Forth Bay Guest House, a well-established opportunity in Leven, Fife.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Forth Bay Guest House is a recently refurbished, semi-detached property with an imposing position on the Forth Bay promenade. Dating back to the 1860s, the stone-built property is arranged across three floors.

On the ground floor, a large reception room leads to a 16-cover dining room, with a residents’ lounge on the first floor. Offering seven ensuite letting rooms across the top two floors, the setting also contains a comfortable one-bedroom owners’ accommodation and private garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located in the coastal town of Leven in Fife, the Forth Bay Guest House benefits from stunning sea views and plenty of business from the nearby tourist resort. Ideally located for locals and tourists to explore the Lomond Hills and Loch Leven.

The seafront property benefits from outstanding views of the Fife coast.

The hotel is positioned close to public transport, allowing guests to travel from Edinburgh within an hour. Offering a relaxing seaside holiday or a perfect base from which to explore the Kingdom of Fife, the Forth Bay has transport links to Perth, Dundee and St Andrews.

With a brilliant reputation, including a 5-star rating on Google, the Forth Bay Guest Hotel represents an excellent opportunity to acquire a turnkey business in a picturesque beachfront location.

On the market at the recently reduced price of £475,000, this is a great business opportunity with an enviable reputation and established client base. Early viewing is recommended due to high levels of interest.