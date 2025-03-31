Serene Breeze: newest trend in the home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“Serene breeze” is set to be a big home interior trend for 2025, as a fresh approach to the familiar coastal look which became popular in the 50s. This trend is like a modern take on the greige home, simplistic, refreshing and comforting, so it’s no surprise that so many people are incorporating it into their home decor.

Here, interior and colour expert, Lucy Steele at V&CO, explains the emerging trend and how to achieve the look effortlessly.

The colour palette

The first step to nailing this aesthetic in the home is the colour palette, and it goes way beyond pale blues and whites; learning to really use blue in the home is the key here. Warm greige tones go perfectly with blues, and opting for a greige over a white helps to stop the home feeling too cold and clinical, instead, adding satisfying depth within a neutral palette. Of course, light and pale blues will be key to this scheme, but offsetting these shades with the addition of moody blues is the perfect way to level up your interiors and show sophistication in your design choices.

Textures

There’s been a real rise in the use of natural wood surfaces in the home, and it’s a feature that works really well with this trend. Whether it’s white washed and distressed furniture, or wall panelling, the addition of these textures builds the seaside aesthetic without over-doing it or making it look too gimmicky. Natural textures are always a great choice when decorating with cooler colours like powder and soft focus blues, so opting for linen, rattan, and bamboo will fit in seamlessly with this decor.

Decor behaviour

Colour drenching and contrast features are both excellent decor elements to introduce to the home, as the use of blue allows it to behave as a new neutral. Another key focus should be making sure to hide clutter - focusing on DIY to create clever and natural looking storage solutions. Instead of painting the kitchen dark, staining the kitchen dark is also another way to play with tones throughout the home. For the garden, play with pebbles and long grass as key features, galvanised steel, driftwood, and zoning spaces for a Scandi coastal look.

Overarching influences

It might seem like a trivial activity, but using platforms such as Pinterest to create vision boards is actually super helpful when you’re trying to create an overarching theme throughout the home. Looking for inspiration from things like boutique beach hotels, and coastal wellness retreats like beachside saunas and spas will keep your interior planning on track and help with inspiration while decorating.

