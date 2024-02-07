Show houses open at St Andrews development where homes start at £346,000
and live on Freeview channel 276
David Wilson Homes is building the new houses at Younger Gardens in the outskirts of town. The development features three and four bedroom houses, and two-bed apartments. Work started last summer, and the wraps have now come off the four-bed Brechin and The Falkland show homes.
Kyle Downie, senior interior designer at Graeme Fuller Design, said: “Inspired by the rurality and wonderful landscapes of St Andrews, The Brechin boasts ample living space, with an airy lounge featuring a large corner sofa and separate seating area for two. The kitchen features an extra-large dining table for hosting and a drinks cabinet, the snug room offers a space to unwind. “He said visitors could expect “saumptuous bed throws, hotel style dressing, pelmets and pooling curtains in bedroom one, with panelling and furniture to enhance the contemporary style.”
The Falkland show home maintains an opulent style, but carries a much more powerful colour scheme that homebuyers will notice when entering each room.
Kyle said: “The bronze and gold in the lounge against the black and white features makes the
whole space feel extremely expensive. Moving through to the kitchen, you realise this house has a very contemporary edge to it when surrounded by the yellow wallpaper and contrasting back lit furniture. We carefully design our first bedrooms and lounges to resemble each other as they are the primary rooms in each house. Therefore, the main bedroom is very similar through its warm tones and luxuriousness.”
Both show houses are now available to view, wth homes at the development starting at £346,995,