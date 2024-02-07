Show houses open at St Andrews development where homes start at £346,000

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

David Wilson Homes is building the new houses at Younger Gardens in the outskirts of town. The development features three and four bedroom houses, and two-bed apartments. Work started last summer, and the wraps have now come off the four-bed Brechin and The Falkland show homes.

Kyle Downie, senior interior designer at Graeme Fuller Design, said: “Inspired by the rurality and wonderful landscapes of St Andrews, The Brechin boasts ample living space, with an airy lounge featuring a large corner sofa and separate seating area for two. The kitchen features an extra-large dining table for hosting and a drinks cabinet, the snug room offers a space to unwind. “He said visitors could expect “saumptuous bed throws, hotel style dressing, pelmets and pooling curtains in bedroom one, with panelling and furniture to enhance the contemporary style.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Falkland show home maintains an opulent style, but carries a much more powerful colour scheme that homebuyers will notice when entering each room.

Bedroom one atThe Brechin show home at David Wilson Homes St Andrews development (Pic: Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd)

Kyle said: “The bronze and gold in the lounge against the black and white features makes the

whole space feel extremely expensive. Moving through to the kitchen, you realise this house has a very contemporary edge to it when surrounded by the yellow wallpaper and contrasting back lit furniture. We carefully design our first bedrooms and lounges to resemble each other as they are the primary rooms in each house. Therefore, the main bedroom is very similar through its warm tones and luxuriousness.”