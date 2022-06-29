The Croft, Brunton, near Cupar.

Spacious, beautifully presented 4-bedroom detached cottage with modern touches in a pleasant rural setting

This generous, stone-built, C-listed detached cottage is full of characterful features, complemented by modern touches, and is found in the small village of Brunton, around five miles from Cupar in the north Fife countryside.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 3:14 pm
Updated Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 3:15 pm

Approached via a gated pathway through the garden, this charming home's main entrance door opens into an airy porch and directly into a spacious living room, with the rest of the ground floor accommodation comprising hall, principal bedroom with en-suite shower room, second double bedroom, modern bathroom, dining kitchen, utility room, dining room, and WC, while the upper level features a further two double bedrooms with built-in cupboards.

Externally, the cottage is surrounded by sizeable mature gardens, with spacious, manicured lawns, a wealth of leafy trees, shrubbery, colourful plants and flowers, and fruit and vegetable patches, while off-street parking is provided by a gravelled private driveway.

On the market with Thorntons for offers over £500,000, more details can be found HERE.

