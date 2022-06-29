Spacious, beautifully presented 4-bedroom detached cottage with modern touches in a pleasant rural setting

Approached via a gated pathway through the garden, this charming home's main entrance door opens into an airy porch and directly into a spacious living room, with the rest of the ground floor accommodation comprising hall, principal bedroom with en-suite shower room, second double bedroom, modern bathroom, dining kitchen, utility room, dining room, and WC, while the upper level features a further two double bedrooms with built-in cupboards.
Externally, the cottage is surrounded by sizeable mature gardens, with spacious, manicured lawns, a wealth of leafy trees, shrubbery, colourful plants and flowers, and fruit and vegetable patches, while off-street parking is provided by a gravelled private driveway.