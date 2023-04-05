The university town was only beaten by North Berwick, according to the Bank of Scotland Homes Review.

Anstruther was also in the top four most expensive seaside locations.

The survey tracked house price movements across 54 seaside locations in Scotland and 209 UK-wide.

In St Andrews, the average property cost £421,528, just below the £440,000 in North Berwick.

Anstruther was fourth in the list at £276,191.

The towns also recorded substantial rises over the last decade - Anster up 68% and St Andrews 61% - but they were eclipsed by Kinghorn which showed the second highest rise over the last ten years with a 79% increase.

Graham Blair, mortgages director at Bank of Scotland, said: “It’s undeniable that much of Scotland’s coastline is truly breathtaking.