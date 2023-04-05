News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Donald Trump: Ex-president pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges
4 minutes ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
1 hour ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
1 hour ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
1 hour ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’
10 hours ago TBEV case confirmed in UK - what you need to know about new virus

St Andrews and Anstruther among most expensive seaside towns in Scotland

St Andrews is one of the most expensive seaside towns for property a new survey has revealed.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 5th Apr 2023, 09:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 09:11 BST

The university town was only beaten by North Berwick, according to the Bank of Scotland Homes Review.

Anstruther was also in the top four most expensive seaside locations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The survey tracked house price movements across 54 seaside locations in Scotland and 209 UK-wide.

St Andrews and Anstruther are among the most expensive seaside places to live in ScotlandSt Andrews and Anstruther are among the most expensive seaside places to live in Scotland
St Andrews and Anstruther are among the most expensive seaside places to live in Scotland
Most Popular

In St Andrews, the average property cost £421,528, just below the £440,000 in North Berwick.

Anstruther was fourth in the list at £276,191.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The towns also recorded substantial rises over the last decade - Anster up 68% and St Andrews 61% - but they were eclipsed by Kinghorn which showed the second highest rise over the last ten years with a 79% increase.

Graham Blair, mortgages director at Bank of Scotland, said: “It’s undeniable that much of Scotland’s coastline is truly breathtaking.

“It’s easy to see why the pretty seaside town of North Berwick is still Scotland’s most expensive seaside location for house hunters. St Andrews isn’t far behind.”

St AndrewsNorth BerwickKinghorn