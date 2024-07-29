St Andrews garden competition winners announced
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Royal Burgh of St Andrews recently held its annual Garden Comeptition where it received entries for all of its set categories.
The standard was very high with the judging taking place on a lovely sunny day.
- Stewart Meiklejohn Trophy (Open Spaces) - David Baxter - Stagecoach Bus Station
- R&A Rosebowl (Flower Garden) - Elizabeth Ferguson - 26 Irvine Crescent
- Recreation Ctt Trophy (Perennial Garden) - Angela Folwlis - 23 Greenside Court
- Halcro Tait Shield (Hotels) - Hazelbank Hotel - The Scores
- Bank Scotland Quaich (B&B) - Alan Pech - Balmungo Cottage
- Pagon, Osborne Shield (Baskets and Containers) - IanDochart - 3 Aikman Place
- St Andrews Garden Centre Sheild (Shops) - Fleming & Gibson - Largo Road
- Young Gardener - Julianna Stasch Highly Commended Holy Trinity Church, St Marks Church Commended All Saints Church, St James Church
- Steve Watson - Holy Trinity Church Hall Kilrymont Rotary - St Andrews Hospital Marie & Peter Robinson - 18 Irvine Crescent
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.