St Andrews: two luxury converted farmhouses for sale with combined £1m price tag
The farm steading of Lumbo, which has been redeveloped into two modern family homes, originally formed part of the Younger Estate at Mount Melville. Tthe original Lumbo Farmhouse is still occupied, sitting prominently at the entrance to the steadings, which date back to the early 1800s.
National records show previous owner, Agnes Robertson, was born on the farm in 1820 and the land continued to be used for farming until the 1990s. It was then converted into a residential home before a further redevelopment modernised the property into what prospective buyers will see today.
The family home is now separated into two properties for sale, with 2 Lumbo Farm Steadings on the market for offers over £615,000, whilst the adjacent property, 2A Lumbo Farm Steadings starts at £489,000.
Peter Ryder, managing director of estate agency, Thorntons, said: “These two properties are steeped in history and are the type which rarely come onto the market. Both are modern and spacious, boasting three and four bedrooms respectively, which are perfect for growing families.
“With their own separate private gardens, as well as three private parking spaces each, they represent a rare opportunity for buyers keen to move to this popular part of the country. “The properties have already gathered significant interest.”