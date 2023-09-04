News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

St Andrews: two luxury converted farmhouses for sale with combined £1m price tag

Two luxury converted farmhouses near St Andrews have come on the market with a combined £1million asking price.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 4th Sep 2023, 09:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 09:26 BST

The farm steading of Lumbo, which has been redeveloped into two modern family homes, originally formed part of the Younger Estate at Mount Melville. Tthe original Lumbo Farmhouse is still occupied, sitting prominently at the entrance to the steadings, which date back to the early 1800s.

National records show previous owner, Agnes Robertson, was born on the farm in 1820 and the land continued to be used for farming until the 1990s. It was then converted into a residential home before a further redevelopment modernised the property into what prospective buyers will see today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The family home is now separated into two properties for sale, with 2 Lumbo Farm Steadings on the market for offers over £615,000, whilst the adjacent property, 2A Lumbo Farm Steadings starts at £489,000.

The two properties have just come on the market (Pic: Submitted)The two properties have just come on the market (Pic: Submitted)
The two properties have just come on the market (Pic: Submitted)
Most Popular

Peter Ryder, managing director of estate agency, Thorntons, said: “These two properties are steeped in history and are the type which rarely come onto the market. Both are modern and spacious, boasting three and four bedrooms respectively, which are perfect for growing families.

“With their own separate private gardens, as well as three private parking spaces each, they represent a rare opportunity for buyers keen to move to this popular part of the country. “The properties have already gathered significant interest.”

Related topics:St AndrewsThorntons