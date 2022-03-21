Quale Homes, which has its headquarters in Ladybank, wants to create 21 new properties to the east of Stratheden Place and aims to address what it perceives to be a need for starter homes and family villas.

The housing mix proposed comprises three-bedroom semi-detached houses and four-bedroom detached houses, with access to be taken from a road off Stratheden Place.

The site is earmarked for housing in the FIFEplan but only has an estimated capacity of 18 units according to that document, which means that the Quale Homes application would exceed that by three.

The site earmarked for the housing in Auchtermuchty. Picture: Quale Homes

However, the company says the number it has applied for means the site would be used to its maximum value and would not represent a “waste of resources” in terms of the loss of agricultural land.

A spokesperson for Quale Homes said “We are committed to producing a quality development on land previously identified for housing for Auchtermuchty.

“Through our assessment of the site and its surroundings we have strived to design a development that is sympathetic to its surroundings.

“Auchtermuchty has a strong sense of community, and we hope that the local residents share our aim for an appropriate and realistic development.

“The development will bring new life to the street and enhance the neighbourhood.”

Fife Council met with representatives from Quale Homes on March 16 last year to discuss the proposals, and the company was encouraged to proceed with submitting a planning application for the site.

