The Railway House in Newport On Tay is in the running in the 2023 Saltire Housing Design Award whose shortlists were announced today.

The long-running awards celebrate the diversity of the best of new housing in Scotland, recognising the contribution it makes to social and cultural conversations.

The Fife property is slated in the the single dwelling category along with homes in Aberdeen, Denny and Galshiels. Judges said: “The architects have maximised the potential of a difficult site which was a leftover scrap of land with a steep slope across it. The design of the house references the former railway station building which had a simple, flat-roofed form.

The Railway House in Newport on Tay (Pic: Paul Zanre)

Sarah Mason, executive director of the Saltire Society said “Having returned from a Scotland-wide tour of the shortlisted entries, we were impressed by the range of housing types, revealing great enthusiasm and expertise in practice to make excellent homes.

“All of the architects, designers, and owners of these shortlisted projects should be congratulated for having the vision and innovation to drive forward the improvement of Scottish housing and homes.”