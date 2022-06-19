Sumptuous 6-bedroom extended villa with stunning open-plan living area is an impressive bespoke family home

The house has lovely modern interiors and a well-proportioned array of living and bedroom accommodation over two levels, with the ground floor comprising hallway (with access to double garage), spectacular open plan social living/dining kitchen area, formal lounge, versatile study/sixth bedroom, utility room, and a WC.

The upper level features five generous bedrooms (each with fitted storage), two with modern en-suite shower rooms, and a contemporary family bathroom with separate shower.

Externally, to the front there is a generous driveway for multiple cars and access to an integrated double garage, while the landscaped rear garden is south facing and fully enclosed.

On the market with Fords Daly Legal for offers over £450,000, more details can be found HERE.

