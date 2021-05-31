The most expensive seaside towns to buy property in Scotland.

The 10 most desirable seaside towns in Scotland to live in - according to house price

A new report from the Bank of Scotland has revealed which Scottish seaside towns are the most expensive to buy property.

By Gordon Holmes
Monday, 31st May 2021, 9:43 am

Overall the average price of a property in a Scottish seaside town is now £159,067, up five per cent over the last year, according to the study of house prices.

Seven out of the top ten are located in East Lothian or Fife, with the majority of the cheapest seaside towns on the west coast.

1. North Berwick, East Lothian

Average House Price 2020 - £401,590.

2. St Andrews, Fife

Average House Price 2020 - £354,136.

3. Dunbar, East Lothian

Average House Price 2020 - £224,213.

4. Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire

Average House Price 2020 - £218,877.

