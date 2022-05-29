This former school has been converted into a stunning 3-bedroom house combining modern living with traditional character

With beautiful presentation, generously proportioned floor space, individual design and high quality specification, the impressive property is set on two levels and on the ground floor comprises entrance vestibule with boot room, reception hall, lounge with glazed patio doors onto a decked sitting area, office/third bedroom, fitted kitchen with central island and open plan dining area, utility room, and bathroom.

An oak central staircase leads to the first floor which features an expansive master bedroom with open plan sitting area, sliding windows overlooking the neighbouring fields, walk-in wardrobe, and an en-suite bathroom with separate shower cubicle, as well as a second double bedroom.

Externally, the property sits within a sizeable plot with a large driveway providing off-street parking and leading to a double garage. There are well presented gardens to the front and rear, with the rear garden well stocked with a variety of shrubs and plants and including a summerhouse with log burning stove.

On the market with Your Move for offers over £350,000, more details can be found HERE.

