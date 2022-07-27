Front of property.

This impressive traditional 3-bedroom semi-detached home is beautifully stylish and has a stunning kitchen extension

Superbly located in central Kirkcaldy, this lovely property offers the charm and character of a period house with all the convenience of modern living.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 3:39 pm

The accommodation is set on two levels with the ground floor comprising vestibule, entrance hall, lounge with bay window and period features, dining/family room, stylish family bathroom, utility room, and the undoubted highlight, a superb dining kitchen formed from an extension to the rear with integrated appliances, central island and patio door to the rear garden.

The upper level features a large double bedroom with modern en-suite shower room, second double bedroom with bay window, and a single bedroom/study.

Externally, the lovely enclosed rear garden features a central section of lawn, paved patio adjacent to the kitchen area with awning providing cover, and a timber shed.

On the market with Slater Hogg & Howison for offers over £220,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Montgomery Street, Kirkcaldy

Hall.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

2. Montgomery Street, Kirkcaldy

Hall.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

3. Montgomery Street, Kirkcaldy

Period feature.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

4. Montgomery Street, Kirkcaldy

Lounge.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales
Kirkcaldy
Next Page
Page 1 of 7