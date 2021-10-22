This luxury 2-bedroom apartment is set within an exclusive gated community in the heart of Kirkcaldy's conservation area

Station Court is ideally, yet quietly, located in the centre of Kirkcaldy, facing onto the historic Memorial Gardens and adjacent to the Adam Smith Theatre, just a stroll from the town’s shopping, cultural and travel hubs.

The property features a spacious, bright and airy open plan living/dining/kitchen with patio doors and Juliet balcony, separate utility area/cupboard, master bedroom with fitted wardrobe and pristine en-suite shower room, second double bedroom with fitted wardrobe, and an impeccable modern bathroom with roll top bath and separate tiled shower cubicle.

The house further benefits from its own external large storage room, while there is allocated parking within the secure gated car park to the rear, and a large, very attractive and well maintained shared garden, with lawn, seating, barbecue and mature flower beds.

On the market with Fords Daly Legal for offers over £195,000, more details can be found HERE.

Entrance to building.

Communal staircase.

Communal staircase.

Open plan living and dining area.