Three-bedroom chalet style villa in Cupar where viewing is recommended

The house at 24 Millfield, Cupar is up for sale at offers over £245,000.

The home, which has two public rooms, and three double bedrooms, is located within a short walk of all amenities, and viewing is recommended.

It has a bright lounge with a large picture window and double doors leading directly to the dining room / family room.

The kitchen is modern and has integrated double oven, hob, extractor and dishwasher with a doorway leading direct to the rear garden.

Bedroom three is located on the ground floor and is currently utilised as an office/TV room. Also on the ground floor is the bathroom with shower.

The upper landing has an access hatch with ladder to the loft which is partially floored, and there are two further double bedrooms both with built in wardrobes, plus a WC.

The front garden is paved and provides off street parking for a few cars, has a planted mature border and access to the single garage.

The rear garden is fully enclosed and private and is mainly laid to lawn with a paved seating area, a decked seating area and timber shed.

Full details at: https://espc.com/property/24-millfield-cupar-ky15-5uu/36126292?sid=182699

