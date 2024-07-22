Timber kits delivered for new homes in Leuchars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Muir Timber Systems has started delivery of the timber kits for 49 new social homes in Leuchars.

It marks the continuation of a longstanding relationship with Campion Homes who is the lead contractor for the Kingdom Housing Association development.

Muir will supply the timber frame kit including cassettes and roof trusses for the development which comprises a mix of semi-detached homes, semi-detached amenity bungalows, cottage flats and a detached wheelchair-accessible bungalow.

Part of the family-run Muir Group, Muir Timber Systems was initially set up in 1975 to supply its sister companies, Muir Construction and Muir Homes, but now delivers timber solutions for a variety of contractors and house builders from its factory in Inverkeithing.

Zero emission

The homes in Leuchars will be highly energy efficient and will use net zero emission heating systems. The timber kits use sustainable materials and are cut and manufactured using power from the solar array on the roof of the Muir Timber Systems factory.

Gary Gray, general manager of Muir Timber Systems, said: “We have supported Campion Homes for several years now and we are grateful to be building on this relationship again at their development with Kingdom Housing Association in Leuchars.

“From our factory in Inverkeithing, our team of designers and highly skilled operatives with years of experience, manufacture timber kits and roof trusses to suit any requirements. They take great pride in their work and it was great to see another high quality product leaving the factory this week to be delivered to Leuchars.

“At Muir Timber Systems we try to make it as easy as possible for our clients to create homes and communities that improve peoples’ lives and will stand the test of time.”

Susan Jackson, Joint Managing Director of Campion Homes, said: “With Fife Council recently declaring a housing emergency, it has never been more important to deliver quality affordable housing where it is needed most. Working with Muir Timber Systems allows us to do this quickly and to a high standard.

“This development has a particular focus on accessible housing - something that Campion Homes has a great deal of experience in - with another development with Kingdom Housing Association being recognised for Excellence in Accessibility & Inclusion.”