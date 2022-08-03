Traditional 5-bedroom farmhouse in spectacular coastal location with walled garden, paddock and stunning views over the Forth

Dating from the early 1800s, the attractive farmhouse forms part of a small community of properties known as Caiplie Court, converted in the 1990s from the original farm steadings, and located two miles to the east of Anstruther in the heart of the East Neuk.

The house offers extensive accommodation and on the ground floor comprises entrance hall, pantry cupboard, utility room, kitchen/breakfast room, garden room, sitting room, snug, home office, bedroom, and WC.

The first floor features a principal bedroom with uninterrupted coastal views and en-suite bathroom, further three bedrooms, all with fitted wardrobes or cupboards, and a family bathroom, while separate staircases lead up to two spacious attic store rooms with windows.

Externally, the stunning gardens and grounds extend to about seven acres and include a four acre grazing field running along the coastline (with the Fife Coastal Path passing through the property along the shorefront), established pond and wild garden, paved patio, walled garden with spacious lawn and fully stocked borders, and a further garden with fruit and vegetable beds, while outbuildings include a garage, gardener’s WC, garden shed, and a log store, and there is a private parking area to the side of the house.

On the market with Savills for offers over £875,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Caiplie Farmhouse, by Anstruther Farmhouse and walled garden. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

2. Caiplie Farmhouse, by Anstruther Front entrance. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

3. Caiplie Farmhouse, by Anstruther Kitchen. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

4. Caiplie Farmhouse, by Anstruther Breakfast area. Photo: Savills Photo Sales