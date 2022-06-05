Truly stunning extended 5-bedroom detached house with incredible living spaces and wonderful landscaped garden

Arranged on two levels, the living accommodation is of the highest quality and on the ground floor comprises entrance hall, downstairs WC, living room, dining room, stunning kitchen with bi-fold doors to the rear garden, utility room, sun lounge, and a fantastic family room.

A glazed balustrade leads the first floor which features a master bedroom with balcony and en-suite shower room, further three double bedrooms, single bedroom/study, and a superb modern family bathroom.

Externally, a large driveway to the front leads to a double garage, while the generous landscaped rear gardens are enclosed by fencing and mature trees for extra privacy and feature plant and shrub borders, lawn and patio sections, a large composite decking patio area with hot tub, and a barbecue hut.

On the market with Your Move for offers over £455,000, more details can be found HERE.

