Front of property.

Truly stunning extended 5-bedroom detached house with incredible living spaces and wonderful landscaped garden

This magnificent family home has sensational bespoke extensions to the rear and sits in a quiet spot in the exclusive Pitcairn area to the north of Glenrothes.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 5th June 2022, 4:00 pm

Arranged on two levels, the living accommodation is of the highest quality and on the ground floor comprises entrance hall, downstairs WC, living room, dining room, stunning kitchen with bi-fold doors to the rear garden, utility room, sun lounge, and a fantastic family room.

A glazed balustrade leads the first floor which features a master bedroom with balcony and en-suite shower room, further three double bedrooms, single bedroom/study, and a superb modern family bathroom.

Externally, a large driveway to the front leads to a double garage, while the generous landscaped rear gardens are enclosed by fencing and mature trees for extra privacy and feature plant and shrub borders, lawn and patio sections, a large composite decking patio area with hot tub, and a barbecue hut.

On the market with Your Move for offers over £455,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Maree Way, Glenrothes

Entrance hallway.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

2. Maree Way, Glenrothes

Living room.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

3. Maree Way, Glenrothes

Kitchen with floor to ceiling units, integrated appliances, and a stunning central island.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

4. Maree Way, Glenrothes

Dining area with bi-fold doors to rear garden.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales
Glenrothes
Next Page
Page 1 of 6