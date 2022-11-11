On offer with a fixed price of £430,000, this four-bedroom detached house occupies an enviable position off road in a sought after location.

It comes complete with a large garden to front - and a fully enclosed outdoor space which is ideal for a growing family. You’ll even find a summer house for al fresco entertaining.

Inside, the house has an open plan lounge with floor to ceiling windows, dining area, dining kitchen with French doors onto garden.

A double bedroom has excellent storage and shower room on the ground floor and utility room with door into integrated garage.

On the upper level there is master bedroom with en-suite, two further bedrooms and four piece family bathroom.

