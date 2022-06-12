Parkhill Farm Steading, Abbey Road, Newburgh.

Well presented and tastefully decorated 4-bedroom terraced house set within a converted steading overlooking the River Tay

Parkhill is a modern steading development occupying a lovely elevated position on the banks of the River Tay and surrounded by some fine countryside, a short distance to the east of Newburgh in the north of Fife.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 12th June 2022, 3:30 pm

The property is well positioned within a quiet courtyard offering flexible accommodation of a high standard split over two levels, and on the ground floor comprises entrance vestibule, hallway, spacious lounge with door to the garden, sitting room/fifth bedroom, dining kitchen with doors to the garden, utility room, and a shower room, while the first floor features a master bedroom with en-suite shower, further three good sized bedrooms, and a family bathroom.

Externally, the property benefits from a private front and rear garden and there are two allocated parking spaces in the courtyard, one of which is covered. There is also an extensive communal amenity meadow to the north of the steading.

On the market with Premier Properties Perth for offers over £372,500, more details can be found HERE.

1. Parkhill Farm Steading, Newburgh

The property sits within a converted steading.

2. Parkhill Farm Steading, Newburgh

Front entrance.

3. Parkhill Farm Steading, Newburgh

Entrance vestibule.

4. Parkhill Farm Steading, Newburgh

Hallway.

