Well presented and tastefully decorated 4-bedroom terraced house set within a converted steading overlooking the River Tay

The property is well positioned within a quiet courtyard offering flexible accommodation of a high standard split over two levels, and on the ground floor comprises entrance vestibule, hallway, spacious lounge with door to the garden, sitting room/fifth bedroom, dining kitchen with doors to the garden, utility room, and a shower room, while the first floor features a master bedroom with en-suite shower, further three good sized bedrooms, and a family bathroom.

Externally, the property benefits from a private front and rear garden and there are two allocated parking spaces in the courtyard, one of which is covered. There is also an extensive communal amenity meadow to the north of the steading.

On the market with Premier Properties Perth for offers over £372,500, more details can be found HERE.

