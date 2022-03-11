Work starts on site to build 420 new homes in Glenrothes

Keepmoat Homes soil cutting ceremony at Westwood Park, Glenrothes.

The range of two, three and four-bedroom houses have been designed to cater for a range of needs and lifestyles, along with access links for pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles within the development and to the wider area.

The site will also feature useable amenity space and children’s play areas, delivering a safe, pleasant and user-friendly public realm, encouraging active lifestyles and a community feel.

Derek Wilson, regional managing director of Keepmoat Homes, said: “We are thrilled to have started work on the site at Westwood Park and we are looking forward to bringing a thriving new community to the area. We have designed the development to respond to the local surroundings, while also holding a strong character and sense of place.

“We will seek to employ local labour as we see this as an opportunity to support local businesses, as well as delivering much-needed new homes.

"We build family homes that are energy efficient and are designed to provide a breadth of house styles that will suit a wide range of prospective homeowners, from first-time buyers to those looking to up-or-downsize and we are confident that the development will help many achieve their dream of owning a new home.”

Councillor Altany Craik, convener of Fife Council’s Economy, Tourism, Strategic Planning & Transportation Committee, attended Keepmoat Homes’ ground-breaking ceremony and said: “This officially marks the beginning of Keepmoat Homes’ significant house building programme in Glenrothes; a milestone to initiate the start of works on a development of 420 residential homes, of which 42 homes will be affordable housing and serviced land for business use.

“This is a tremendous step forward in the redevelopment of this vacant site to the south of the town, which was sold to Keepmoat Homes as part of a joint venture between Fife Council and Scottish Enterprise, together with adjoining landowner Land Team Scotland (Glenrothes) Limited.