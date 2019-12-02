How Fife students can get all-expenses paid USA scholarship

Fife College is on the lookout for current or former students who may be interested in a scholarship opportunity to spend summer 2020 studying in the USA – all expenses paid.

The George Lauder Scholarship is open to current and former students who are studying for, or have studied, a course at HND level or above.

Former students should have studied at Fife College within the last four years – full or part time.

Lyn Gold, Adam Smith Foundation co-ordinator, said: “The bursary is a fantastic opportunity.

“I would encourage anyone who has a free summer in 2020 to find out more and apply.

“We are extremely grateful to the descendants of George Lauder and the Saint Andrew’s Society of the State of New York for funding this exciting opportunity.”

Joe Hunt from Dunfermline won the Ian Rankin scholarship earlier this year and is now working as an intern in the college’s corporate communications yeam.

You may also be interested in:

Axed Kirkcaldy SNP election candidate’s crowdfunder campaign soars

Man dies after being hit by van

Fife’s football teams back police Christmas safety campaign

Said Joe: “Since joining the team, I’ve been taking a particular intrest in all of the scholarships that we have to offer, as I know, first hand, how much of a positive impact they can have on participants.

“Winning the Ian Rankin Scholarship award earlier this year was a brilliant experience for me, especially as I achieved a runner-up place in the previous year and wanted to push myself further. The confidence I took from getting such positive feedback on my creative writing from an acclaimed, internationally-renowned novelist, was huge.

“The ccholarship allowed me to purchase video-editing software for working on pieces of coursework at home, ensuring that they were of the highest standard that I could make them. As a result, I was able to achieve an ‘A’ in my graded unit, thanks to the strength of my video packages.”

And it’s not just the financial reward that Joe found useful – like the many students who receive scholarship awards, it’s the recognition that’s even more valuable which looks great on any CV.

Added Joe: “It has reignited my passion for creative writing, given me an enormous boost and enabled me to secure work experience which will help me to secure a great future career.”

Lyn addedd: “Joe is a great example of the benefit of applying for scholarships – you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

Applications are open now for the George Lauder Bursary, closing date is 10 January 2020.

For further details visit fife.ac.uk or email scholarships@fife.ac.uk