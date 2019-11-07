How to donate toiletries to our Fife-wide Christmas appeal

The Fife Free Press is backing a new campaign for Christmas launched by online magazine, Queendom Of Fife.
It aims to collect toiletries for people in poverty who cannot afford to buy them.
Over 20 businesses have signed up to create a Fife-wide network of donation points, and every item handed in will go to local charities for distribution.
Here’s all you need to know
EWHAT CAN I DONATE?
Any unused toiletries including shampoo, body wash, toothpaste and toothbrushes, deodorant, disposable razors,
travel sized shampoo and body wash, sanitary pads, men’s grooming products, face wash and baby products – nappies, baby shampoo, body wash
Anything else is a welcome bonus!
WHERE CAN I DROP THEM OFf:
>> Kirkcaldy
Fife Free Press, Carlyle House,
Changes Hair & Beauty Salon, Meldrum Road
Balance Fife, 286, High Street, Kirkcaldy
Duchess Lounge, 3 Whytescauseway
The Secret Garden Rooms, Raith Gardens
SD Cosmetics, 1 Begg Road
Debroni Events – 421a High Street
Robertson’s Cafe, Tolbooth Street
Mind and Body Studio, 1-3 Kinghorn Road
Nourish, Glebe Park Centre (Mon, Wed & Thurs)
My Cherry Pie, 301 High Street
Linton Lane Centre, Templehall
>> BURNTISLAND
Grain and Sustain – 135 High Street
>> CARDENDEN
Ore Valley Housing Association
Cardenden Community Charity Shop organised by Fine Print Secretarial Services
>> GLENROTHES & LESLIE Healing Hands, 8 Pentland Court, Saltire Centre.
Maiya’s Light, Glenrothes,
Simply Scentered Holistic Therapies, 376 High Street, Leslie
>> KINGLASSIE
Chandler’s Attic, 28 Main Street
>> NORTH EAST FIFE
Lady Jane Hair and Beauty Salon,
6 Crossgate Cupar
>> DUNFERMLINE AREA
Happy Earth Place, 47 James Street, Dunfermline
Finely Pressed Ironing and Laundry Services
Loch Café, Waterski Centre Townhill Loch
Crafty Pots Café, 66 Ridgeway, Dalgety Bay
THEATRES & LIBRARIES
Adam Smith Theatre, Rothes Halls, Carnegie Hall and the Lochgelly Centre.
Libraries: Templehall, Kirkcaldy; plus St Andrews, Cupar, Duloch, Dunfermline; Rosyth, Benarty, Cowdenbeath, and Dalgety bay.