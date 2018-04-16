How to grow your own soft fruit in Kirkcaldy

Punnets of raspberries, strawberries, gooseberries
Learn all about how to grow your own soft fruit at home.

Greener Kirkcaldy is hosting a ‘ Grow Your Own’ workshop on Saturday April 28 at Ravenscraig walled garden.

It will be led by Andrew Lear, expert fruit grower and ‘Appletreeman’

The workshop runs from 10.30am – 12.30pm

Booking is required as spaces are limited. Full price is £15, concessions available.

To book, visit HERE GreenerKirkcaldy

If you have any problems booking, or any questions, please phone (01592) 858458 or email info@greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk.