How to take the best picture perfect Fife snaps

Budding photographers still have time to send in their picture perfect snaps of Fife!

Entries for our My Fife My Town competition have to be in before Friday, August 10.

Award winning photographer Lorelle Penman has offered some tips on how to take the best photos.

And professional award-winning photographer Lorelle Penman, who is one of the judges in the competition, is urging readers to get snapping and has offered her advice on how to capture the best landscape photo which sums up your village or town.

Your mission is simple - submit a landscape picture which, in your mind, sums up Fife and tell us why. Entries are restricted to three per photographer and the final judging will be down to a panel of experts which includes Lorelle.

The talented young photographer has her own business, Lorelle Elizabeth Photography, based in Glenrothes.

Lorelle set up her own wedding, newborn and portrait photography business six years ago after working for five years at Catch Photography in Kirkcaldy.

She became a photographer after gaining a BA (Hons) degree in visual communication from Edinburgh College of Art.

And this year she scooped two accolades at the prestigious Scottish Wedding Awards. She won the Wedding Photographer Of the Year Award for the whole of Scotland, as well as taking the central region award.

She said: “I am really impressed by the standard of entries in this competition. I think some of them are exceptionally good. It is really nice to see different areas of Fife being captured.

“My tips for good photographs are: take your photos at different times of day and use the light at different times to capture an area rather than just taking the one shot. Sometimes you might get the best light for your photo first thing in the morning or it might be in the early evening.

“My second tip would be think about your composition. Take your photo from different angles. If you find an area you really like don’t just take your photo from the one position, move around your area as you might capture it from a different perspective.”

She also suggests that people look at unusual ways of photographing their chosen place: “Think about trying to capture your subject in a different way than other people have,” Lorelle said.

“An example of this is the three bridges across the Forth - everyone has taken photographs of them so try and use your imagination to make your photo a bit different from everyone else’s.”

Lorelle also has advice for photographers using filters: “Don’t over enhance a photograph. I use photoshop to emphasise what I already have, for example improving colours. Enhancing any colours on photographs personally draws me into the photograph, particularly if the colours are strong.”

The mum-of-one also urges people to take risks when snapping their landscape pictures and to think about using a tripod: “Don’t be afraid to go for something different - make your photo stand out and take a risk to make your photo look really eye-catching. Using a tripod helps you to take a step back from what you are photographing and it gives you the time to set up your pic, giving you more control over your photograph.”

Lastly, she offers a tip on photographing people: “Be careful when including people in your photo,” she said. “There are new regualtions on data protection so when you are photographing people make sure it is in a public place or that you have written permission from each person saying they are happy to be included in your photograph if they are recognisable.”

Lorelle added: “I am really looking forward to seeing all the entries and judging the competition.”

Send your photographic entries to: myfifecomp@gmail.com and mark them ‘My Fife Competition 2018’ including a contact address and telephone number.