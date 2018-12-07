Huge turn out for St Andrew’s Day celebrations

It was party time in St Andrews on Saturday, as the town celebrated its patron saint.

The fun-packed day kicked off with a huge market, with entertainment provided by Kingdom FM.

Pic: Innes Graham

Thousands then flocked to South Street for the huge outdoor ceilidh, before a torch-lit parade led by the City of St Andrews Pipe Band and community stars voted by locals snaked through the town.

That culminated at the harbour, when visitors were able watch fireworks lighting up the town.

And for those who wanted to squeeze a little bit more from the day, the celebrations continued with live music at the St Andrews Sessions, with Zoe Graham, The 101 and Vanives performing at the Holy Trinity Church.

The event was organised by BID St Andrews.

Pic: Lightbox St Andrews.

Pictures of the market, ceilidh and parade by Lightbox St Andrews. Pictures of the St Andrews Sessions by Innes Graham.

Pic: Lightbox St Andrews.