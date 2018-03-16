Ideas sought for Cupar Cup fundraiser

The organiser behind one of Cupar’s biggest fund-raising events is urging locals to contact him with causes they would like to receive support.

The annual Cupar Cup sees ‘Celtic’, ‘Rangers’, ‘Aberdeen’ and ‘Dundee United’ compete in a football tournament.

The events have raised thousands of pounds for various causes – last year more than £6500 was raised to purchase three defibrillators for the town.

Wayne Melrose, the organiser of the event, is now urging locals to contact him with causes they would like to see supported by this year’s event.

This year’s Cupar Cup will take place on a later date than usual, with it now being held in July.

And Wayne, Cupar’s current Citizen of the Year, said this year’s event promises to be even bigger, with rides and a barbecue organised for the day.

The highlight, however, will be the return of the football tournament, which always attracts a crowd.

As well as looking for causes to support, Wayne is also urging residents to contact him with ideas for the event.

If you have an idea for a cause or charity you would like to see receive support from the event, send your ideas to Golf Tavern, 11 South Road, Cupar, KY15 5JF.