If you are a Freeview viewer in Fife you may need to retune your TV this month

Freeview viewers in parts of Fife may need to retune their TV equipment on November 27 to continue watching programmes.

Some Freeview channels are moving to new airwaves to allow for the future development of new mobile broadband services.

Following a decision by the UK Government, transmitters are being updated region by region as part of a major engineering programme being carried out between now and 2020.

The required changes will begin at the Angus transmitter group shortly after midnight and Freeview channels will be off-air overnight until 6am.

After this, any viewers receiving their TV signal from the Angus transmitter who find they are missing channels can retune. Services from smaller local relays may be subject to disruption until late afternoon. Satellite and cable TV are not affected.

Around 200,000 homes are served by the affected transmitters.

Freeview will be running an information campaign to prepare people for the change, including advertising and on-screen messages.

Retuning should be straightforward and some TV equipment will retune automatically. Some older aerials may need to be replaced to continue receiving all channels.

Viewers may be eligible for free in-home support, including aerial work if needed.

To find out which areas are affected, or for advice on retuning and any missing services, visit the Freeview website at www.freeview.co.uk/tvchanges or contact the Freeview Advice Line free on 0808 100 0288.