Thinking of purchasing property in or around Kirkcaldy?

According to property website Zoopla, these are the most expensive houses currently on the market in Kirkcaldy and surrounding area.

1. Mount Frost Drive, Markinch Offers over �750,000. Listed by Mov8 Real Estate. Buy a Photo

2. Long Craig Walk, Kirkcaldy Offers over �550,000. Listed by Delmor Estate Agents. Buy a Photo

3. Formonthills Lane, Glenrothes Offers over �525,000. Listed by McEwan Fraser Legal. Buy a Photo

4. Craigfoot Walk, Kirkcaldy Offers over �519,000. Listed by Delmor Estate Agents. Buy a Photo

View more