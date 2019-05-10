St David's harbour in Burntisland Fife Old landing craft from World War II waiting for breaking up.

In pictures: 20 unusual photos from Fife history

Some you’ll recognise, other will have changed drastically

Enjoy.

1. Kirkcaldy harbour, 1953

2. Model of the future Forth Road Bridge flyover junction, 1964

3. Queen at Falkland Palace, 1958

4. Kinghorn beach, 1956

