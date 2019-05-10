In pictures: 20 unusual photos from Fife history
Some you’ll recognise, other will have changed drastically
Enjoy.
1. Kirkcaldy harbour, 1953
Unloading cork at the docks
JPIMedia
2. Model of the future Forth Road Bridge flyover junction, 1964
This model shows how it was all planned out before the Forth Road Bridge opened in 1964
JPIMedia
3. Queen at Falkland Palace, 1958
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
JPIMedia
4. Kinghorn beach, 1956
The tide is in at Kinghorn beach with holiday makers crowding onto the prom.
JPIMedia
