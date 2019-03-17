In Pictures: 2019 Food and Drink Fair in Kirkcaldy draws huge crowds
Kirkcaldy’s fifth annual Adam Smith Food and Drink Fair drew huge crowds on Saturday.
Organised by BID company, Kirkcaldy4All, and Fife College – and hosted at the St Brycedale Campus – it formed part of the 2019 Festival of Ideas, and featured a huge number of businesses showcasing the best produce from around the region. VIP guests included Gary Maclean, BBC Masterchef The Professionals winner.
The rain hammered down but didn't deter crowds from pouring into the atrium at Fife College's St Brycedale Campus in Kirkcaldy for the town's fifth annual Adam Smith Food & Drink Fair (Pic: Cath Ruane)