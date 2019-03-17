In Pictures: 2019 Food and Drink Fair in Kirkcaldy draws huge crowds

Kirkcaldy’s fifth annual Adam Smith Food and Drink Fair drew huge crowds on Saturday.

Organised by BID company, Kirkcaldy4All, and Fife College – and hosted at the St Brycedale Campus – it formed part of the 2019 Festival of Ideas, and featured a huge number of businesses showcasing the best produce from around the region. VIP guests included Gary Maclean, BBC Masterchef The Professionals winner.

The rain hammered down but didn't deter crowds from pouring into the atrium at Fife College's St Brycedale Campus in Kirkcaldy for the town's fifth annual Adam Smith Food & Drink Fair (Pic: Cath Ruane) Buy a Photo

The event brought businesses from across the region to Kirkcaldy to showcase their mouth-watering wares, and many visitors left with bags bulging with purchases (Pic: Cath Ruane) Buy a Photo

The day-long event also featured cookery demonstrations and workshops (Pic: Cath Ruane) Buy a Photo

The star guest was Gary Maclean, former BBC Masterchef The Professionals winner, whose cookery demonstrations drew huge crowds. He also staged Q&As with the audience. (Pic: Cath Ruane) Buy a Photo

View more