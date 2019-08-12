Day one of Party at The Palace 2019 in Linlithgow on Saturday, August 10. Picture by Michael Gillen.

In pictures: Crowds lap up first day of Party at the Palace

Music lovers didn’t let torrential rain or a thunder and lightning storm deter them as they lapped up day one of the Party at the Palace on Saturday.

The annual music festival in Linlithgow goes from strength to strength and revellers enjoyed sets from the likes of KT Tunstall, Midge Ure and the Charlatans. Here is a selection of pictures of the crowds enjoying the occasion.

Day one of Party at The Palace 2019 in Linlithgow on Saturday, August 10. Picture by Michael Gillen.
