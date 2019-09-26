In pictures: Falkirk town centre gets yarn bombed for arts festival

Falkirk town centre was awash with colour for the launch of the first Falkirk Arts Festival.

Buildings, bollards and benches were just some of the structures to be yarn bombed as the events got underway at the weekend. The knitted items that adorned the high street furniture brought a welcome splash of colour, brightening up the town centre area. The Falkirk Arts Festival runs until Sunday, September 29 featuring local artists, thespians, writers and musicians.

Falkirk Town Centre gets yarn bombed for launch of arts festival. Picture by Alan Murray. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

Falkirk Town Centre gets yarn bombed for launch of arts festival. Picture by Alan Murray. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

Falkirk Town Centre gets yarn bombed for launch of arts festival. Picture by Alan Murray. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

Falkirk Town Centre gets yarn bombed for launch of arts festival. Picture by Alan Murray. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

View more