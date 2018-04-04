In pictures: Fife pupils showcase dance skills at Active Schools event

Active Schools has presented its sixth annual dance event – Fife, 6, 7, 8.

The event is an opportunity for primary and secondary pupils to showcase the dance skills they’ve developed through their extra-curricular clubs held within their school.

The showcase was held at Lochgelly Centre, with the dancers performing in front of a a sell-out audience.

Also featuring in the event was dance school On the Runn, performing a piece they put together for the show.

The performance from On the Runn allowed participants to see the pathway from school club to community clubs, if they wish to progress further with their dancing.

The aim of Active Schools is to provide more and higher quality opportunities to take part in sport and physical activity before school, during lunchtime and after school, and to develop effective pathways between schools and clubs in the community.

The Fife Active Schools team has supported schools with the development of extra-curricular dance clubs.

Schools who performed this year were Kirkcaldy North PS, Bell Baxter HS, Pitcoudie PS, St Joseph’s RC PS, Queen Anne HS, Freuchie PS, Carleton PS, Waid Academy, Dysart PS, Lochgelly South PS, Levenmouth Academy, Falkland PS, Balcurvie PS, Ladybank PS, Madras College, Markinch PS, Cannongate PS, Woodmill HS, Auchtermuchty PS and Auchtertool PS.