Hundreds turned out on Saturday to join in the fun at the 11th annual Templehall Gala.

The procession from the community centre along Fair Isle Road to the field was led by Gala Prince Deivids Bazilevics and Princess Ceilidh Horner. As well as displays in the main arena, other highlights were the children’s rides, Bedlam inflatables and the pony rides, and there were also a range of sideshows, refreshment stands and stalls.

Templehall Gala 2019 on Saturday, August 24. Picture by Walter Neilson. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

