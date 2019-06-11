In pictures: Glenrothes Comic Con is out of this world

Superheroes descended on Glenrothes at the weekend as the town hosted its third comic con.

Celebrating comics and fantasy, the family-focused event on Saturday featured more than 70 characters and traders. This year’s convention at the Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre was organised by Big Glasgow Comic Page (BGCP), which was hosting its first event in the east of Scotland following success in Glasgow. Comic artist Gary Erskine, creative director of the previous two Glenrothes events, was on board to offer his expertise.

Rothes Comic Con in Glenrothes on Saturday, June 8. Pictures by George McLuskie. Buy a Photo

