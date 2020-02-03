In Pictures: Kirkcaldy from the air in the 1970s This series of spectacular aerial shots were first published in the Fife Free Press in 1975. What differences can you spot in town? We start with this picture overlooking the Valley area of town. Kirkcaldy's first ever multi-storey flats can be seen to left of the grassy area. jpimedia Buy a Photo We are overlooking the north west of town, with farm land at Chapel, now entirely populate by housing, running across the top. jpimedia Buy a Photo This shows the newly built Newliston housing estate at the west side of the town, with Torbain Road running along the bottom of the picture. jpimedia Buy a Photo Forth Park Maternity Hospital sits in the middle of this shot. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 6