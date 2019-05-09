In pictures: Kirkcaldy Pageant and raft race in 2000

Following a wet and wild raft race, pageant day itself featured a parade of wonderfully decorated floats, as well as fun, games and entertainment for all the family. Jog your memory with our gallery of pictures from the event.
The first summer of the new millennium included a weekend of fun events in the Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy.
