In pictures: Lammas Market in St Andrews

St Andrews town centre was packed with people on Monday, as locals made the most of the clear skies to enjoy the 2019 Lammas Market.

Heavy rains had kept the crowds away over the weekend, but, as the sun came out, so did the market-goers. Thrillseekers screamed as they were thrown about on the big attractions, children ran from one small ride to the next, while those who preferred a more peaceful and relaxing day out shopped at the range of stalls along Market Street.

The annual Lammas Market in St Andrews. Picture by Jamie Callaghan.

