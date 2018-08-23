In pictures: Lots of smiles as rain fails to spoil Templehall Gala

There was a good turnout at Templehall Gala on Saturday despite the wet weather forcing a change of venue and changing plans for the event.

Local councillors David Ross and Carol Lindsay opened the Gala along with Prince Leno Panetta and Princess Alex Krump. They were also supported by MSP David Torrance and Councillor Judy Hamilton.

Due to the bad weather organisers had to change plans at the last minute and move the event indoors to Templehall Community Centre. There were activities for all ages from face painting to bouncy castles, soft play to performances as well as charity stalls, cake and candy and a tombola.

The races and tug of war had to be cancelled and the display of memories could not be set up as there wasn’t enough space inside the centre.

Committee member Alicia Wilkinson said: “It was an amazing turn out considering we had to change plans at the last minute. The committee was disappointed about the weather and venue change but it didn’t dampen anyone’s spirits and we all pulled together to bring another successful day to the community.”

Lorraine Wilkinson, treasurer, said: “We think it’s great that the gala is celebrating 10 years. Everyone who has been involved has done a brilliant job of bringing the community together for 10 years now.”