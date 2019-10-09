In pictures: Lovely six-bedroom house in Burntisland

This property is for sale with McEwan Fraser Legal with offers of over £440,000. To book a viewing {https://www.s1homes.com/Houses-for-sale/2019080623151357.shtml |Click here|click here}
View more
This stunning home built in 1815 boasts impressive panoramic views of the Firth of Forth and is situated on Craigkennochie Terrace in Burntisland.
This property is for sale with McEwan Fraser Legal with offers of over £440,000. To book a viewing {https://www.s1homes.com/Houses-for-sale/2019080623151357.shtml |Click here|click here}