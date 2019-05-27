In pictures: Maggie’s Twilight Walk in Glenrothes

Hundreds of walkers braved the rain on Saturday evening to take part in this year’s Twilight Walk in Glenrothes.

The 13th Twilight Walk, which started at the Lomond Centre at 7pm, saw participants walking either one, five or ten miles. The funds raised from the event go to Maggie’s Fife and last year the event collected around £12,000 for the facility, which is based in the grounds of Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Maggie's Twilight Walk in Glenrothes on Saturday, May 25. Pictures by George McLuskie.

