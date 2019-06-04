In pictures: Methilhill Children and Community Gala

Hundreds of folk lined the streets of Methilhill at the weekend for the annual gala.

The event began with a parade, led by pipers, to the primary school, where the lad and lass were crowned, and the grounds were packed with stalls and games, while dancers, singers and K107FM provided entertainment. The Methilhill Children and Community Gala also saw the finals of a youth football tournament.

Methilhill Children and Community Gala, on Saturday, June 1. Picture by Jamie Callaghan. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Methilhill Children and Community Gala, on Saturday, June 1. Picture by Jamie Callaghan. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Methilhill Children and Community Gala, on Saturday, June 1. Picture by Jamie Callaghan. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Methilhill Children and Community Gala, on Saturday, June 1. Picture by Jamie Callaghan. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more