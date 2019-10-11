In pictures: Quaint three-bedroom cottage in Craigrothie

This property is on the market with Rollos Law LLP, To book a viewing {https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/52519974 |click here.|Click Here.}
This lovely stone built property has a large front and back garden and shared drive to parking area. The property on the main street of Craigrothie also boasts three reasonable sized bedrooms. This property is for sale with offers of over £170,000.
