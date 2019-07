Spectators flocked to Station Park on Sunday to enjoy the annual St Andrews Highland Games.

A TV crew was also in attendance, capturing footage as competitors took part in races, heavy events and much more.

St Andrews Highland Games, Sunday, July 28, 2019. Pictures by Jamie Callaghan.

