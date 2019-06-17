In pictures: St Monans Sea Queen Day marks 60 years

St Monans Sea Queen Day marked its 60th anniversary at the weekend, with former Sea Queens gathering to help mark the occasion.

The event saw the crowning of new Sea Queen, Mya Horsburgh, a Waid Academy pupil, who was accompanied by her party of six elected youngsters from P7 at St Monans Primary School. The village was packed with people enjoying games, stalls, exhibitions, music and more.

St Monans Sea Queen Day celebrated its 60th anniversary on Saturday. Pictures by Jerzy Morkis. Buy a Photo

St Monans Sea Queen Day celebrated its 60th anniversary on Saturday. Pictures by Jerzy Morkis. Buy a Photo

St Monans Sea Queen Day celebrated its 60th anniversary on Saturday. Pictures by Jerzy Morkis. Buy a Photo

St Monans Sea Queen Day celebrated its 60th anniversary on Saturday. Pictures by Jerzy Morkis. Buy a Photo

View more